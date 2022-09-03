DID Super Moms: Ankita Lokhande shares her views on becoming a mom: ‘Abhi to main baby hoon’

Ankita Lokhande, who recently joined the team of DID Super Moms in a special episode about relationships with actor actor Usha Nadkarni, revealed that she and her husband Vicky Jain have no plans of becoming parents anytime soon. Ankita said that she feels like she is herself a kid when she was asked when is she planning to become a mother. Ankita and Vicky had tied the knot in December last year. Ankita shared the promo of the upcoming episode on her Instagram handle where she joined judge Urmila Matondkar for a performance on Rangeela Rangeela, the title song from the latter's 1995 film Rangeela. Urmila's co-judge and actor Bhagyashree, and Remo D'Souza, clapped for the two as they danced to the song.

After their performance, host Jay Bhanushali made a reference to the reality TV show's name DID Super Moms, and asked Ankita, "Bata bhi do kab super mom aap ban rahi hain (please tell us when are you becoming a super mom)." Ankita answered the question in a baby voice, and said, "Abhi to main baby hoon, khud baby hoon (I myself am only a baby now)." Usha Nadkarni, who played Ankita's mother-in-law and Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta from 2009-14, had a hilarious reaction to Ankita's claims. She said 'aaja' (come here) and gestured Ankita to sit on her lap because she is a baby, making Ankita, co-judge Remo D' Souza, and others burst into laughter.

It comes just weeks after Ankita faced rumours that she is expecting her first child. She shared a picture from her vacation with Vicky Jain in Goa, in which the latter had placed his hand on Ankita's stomach. Several fans started commenting that Ankita is pregnant.