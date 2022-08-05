DID Super Moms: Bhagyashree remembers Salman Khan & recalls a scene from their film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’

DID Super Moms is one of the unique concept dance reality shows that enjoys a massive fan following of all ages. This is the third season, and like every season, this time also the show has a bunch of splendid mothers who every week stun the audiences with their performances. Owing to the popularity of DID Super Moms, many celebs often make a special appearance on the stage of the show to promote their films. Speaking of which, Popular Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen boosting these contestants' morale on the show as she will make a grand appearance in the upcoming episode to promote Good Luck Jerry.

In the upcoming episodes, Anila and Shweta’s splendid performance to the title track of Dangal left everyone stunned. In fact, the act somehow even reminded Bhagyashree of her Maine Pyar Kiya’s co-star Salman Khan and made her reminisce about her shoot days with the Bollywood Superstar. As Bhagyashree mentions, “I believe the concept that you depicted today is an issue that various women in our country go through every now and then. Women are generally told to take care of just their household chores after marriage and they are not encouraged to follow their dreams. But women like you prove that one can achieve anything one wants, with their hard work and determination. Anila, I must add that whenever I watch your performance, I always wonder how you do it? You must teach this to me!”

She further added, “I noticed one more thing in your performance today, that you flawlessly imitated Salman Khan in the act. In fact, there was one jump that I found really interesting because that move was exactly like the scene from our film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, where Salman is exercising, and with him being upset with me during the sequence, he jumps right back up. You did a similar move and that one movement reminded me of that scene from the film and made me nostalgic.”

