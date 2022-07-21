DID Super Moms: Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar & Remo Dsouza fulfill contestant Varsha's wedding dream; Watch

DID Super Moms had a great start with numerous talented mothers showcasing their dance skills in the auditions. The show has always been the most popular show on TV and the previous two seasons introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the young ones a run for their money. The new season of DID Super Moms is also as promising as the previous seasons have been till now.

Today, Zee TV shared a promo on its Instagram handle where we can see everyone celebrating the 'Shaadi Special' theme on the show. The promo starts with contestant Varsha Bumra setting the stage on fire with her excellent moves. After her performance, Varsha talks about her wedding day and shares that there were no pre-wedding celebrations and hardly four people were present when she got married. Judge Bhagyashree then surprises her and says that her whole family is present on the sets of DID Super Moms. The judges and everyone then stun Varsha by arranging a small wedding celebration for her on the stage of the show. At the end of this promo, contestant Varsha gets overwhelmed and thanks everyone for fulfilling her dream.

The caption of this promo read, "DID ke manch par sirf dance ka hi nahi, balki Super Moms ka har sapna hoga poora! Toh #SuperMomVarshaBumra ki iss shaadi mein shaamil hone ke liye dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par."

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

