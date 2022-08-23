DID Super Moms: Bharti Singh hugs Vijay Deverakonda and teases hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa; See PIC

DID Super Moms 3 is one of the most watched dance reality shows on Television screens and viewers enjoy the sight of talented super moms showcasing their exceptional dance moves. The show is appreciated by the audiences for its unique concept as it offers a huge platform for the talented women of India to gain recognition. Owing to the popularity of DID Super Moms 3, the show is graced by many celebs to promote their films and also interact with the contestants.

Popular star Vijay Deverakonda recently made a special appearance with his co-star Ananya Pandey to promote their film Liger. The celebs enjoyed the performances put forward by the talented contestants of the show and also interacted with them. This special episode was hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and as usual, this star comedian duo took everyone on a laughter riot with their hilarious jokes. Bharti shared a selfie with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda on her Instagram handle. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "Hayeeeeeee @thedeverakonda sorry (laughing emojis) @haarshlimbachiyaa30".

About Liger:

Liger is an upcoming Indian sports action film written and shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25. The film marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi cinema and the Student Of The Year 2 actress, Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu cinema.

DID Super Moms 3 is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

