DID Super Moms: Chunkey Panday calls himself 'lucky' as he dances with Urmila Matondkar on Saat Samundar Paar

DID Super Moms is one of the unique concept dance reality shows that enjoys a massive fan following of all ages. This is the third season, and like every season, this time also the show has a bunch of splendid mothers who every week stun the audiences with their performances. Owing to the popularity of DID Super Moms, many celebs often make special appearances on the stage of the show. In the upcoming episode, the contestants and judges will be celebrating 'Comedy Special' weekend.

In the upcoming episode of DID Super Moms, popular Bollywood actors Chunkey Panday and Shakti Kapoor will be seen making a special appearance on the show. Today, Chunkey shared a video with Urmila Matondkar on his Instagram handle and the two can be seen dancing to the hit 90s song Saat Samundar Paar. Sharing this video, Chunkey captioned, "Lucky me got a chance to dance on the same song with both my favorite girls #didsupermoms only on @zeetv . Please watch this weekend".

This weekend, viewers will have a gala time as Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen gracing the show as special guests. During the shoot, Vijay’s revelation about his real-life secret crush on Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dassani left everyone surprised. In fact, the DID Super Moms’ judges couldn’t stop blushing after hearing his honest confession.

About DID Super Moms:

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. Among the selected 12 contestants, two contestants have been evicted till now. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

