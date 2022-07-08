DID Super Moms: Contestant Deepika receives praises from Bhagyashree for being a doting mother

DID Super Moms had a great start last weekend, with numerous talented mothers showcasing their dance skills in the auditions. The show has always been the most popular show on TV and the previous two seasons introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the young ones a run for their money. The new season of DID Super Moms is also as promising as the previous seasons have been till now. It is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza.

The upcoming mega audition episode of DID Super Moms will have some amazing acts, and the viewers will have a gala time watching these super talented mothers dance their hearts out to impress the judges. While everyone on set thoroughly enjoyed all the performances by the contestants during the shoot, the judges were surprised to see how Deepika takes care of her daughter on the set. The young mother is seen carrying a bag full of her daughter’s belongings, as well as fresh food her at all times. Noticing this, Bhagyashree mentioned how Deepika reminded her of her days as a new mom.

As Bhagyashree shared, “I am also a mother and I know how difficult it is to manage work with personal life simultaneously. In fact, Deepika reminded me of the time when I used to take care of my daughter. I understand that every mother wants to be there when their baby is growing up and do everything by themselves, but sometimes it is completely alright to ask for help from others. Deepika, I know you are a super mom for your daughter, but it is also important for her to see that along with her upbringing, you are also working towards achieving your dreams.”

DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

