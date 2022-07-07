DID Super Moms: Contestant Dipti's husband calls Remo D'souza his 'inspiration'; Latter responds hilariously

DID Super Moms had a great start last weekend, with numerous talented mothers showcasing their dance skills in the auditions. Over the past two seasons, the show has been a massive hit and it has given national-level recognition to the mothers who took part in the show. The present season of the dance reality show is judged by choreographer Remo D’souza and gorgeous actresses Urmila Matondkar as well as Bhagyashree. In the recent promo of the auditions, Remo showed the difference between love marriage and arrange marriage.

In the promotional video, two contestants were seen on the stage, with their husbands. One of them has done a love marriage and the husband was seen pampering his wife. While the other couple had arranged marriage and the wife was seen as amazed by the other couple. Her husband said, “Ye samaaj ke lie khatra hai sir”, which makes everyone laugh out loud. Dipti’s husband said he is inspired by Remo D’souza for pampering his wife. Remo promptly replied, “Mera naam mat kharaab kar.”

See video here-

The show has started with the judges’ auditioning mothers from across the country. Amid this, they were shocked to watch the energy and zeal of a contestant named Smriti Arora, who is an expectant mother and six months pregnant. An impressed Remo D’Souza said, “In my whole career, I have never seen any contestant who is six months pregnant, perform in front of me, that too with so much energy and zeal.” He further added that seeing her dedication and passion actually reminded him of his wife Lizelle. When she was pregnant with their second child, she used to drive him around as well as do all the things she liked. Even a day before her delivery, she was there with him for a shoot.

