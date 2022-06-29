DID Super Moms: Contestant Varsha stuns Urmila Matondkar, Remo Dsouza, and Bhagyashree with her dance; Watch

DID Super Moms has always been the most popular show on TV and the previous two seasons introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the young ones a run for their money. Now, the makers are all set to launch the 3rd edition of DID Super Moms. The new season of the show has been announced and thousands of women from all over India have auditioned for DID Super Moms and showcased their amazing talent in front of the judges.

Today, Zee TV shared a new promo of DID Super Moms on its Instagram handle and the caption of it read, "Mazdoor ka beta, nahi banega mazdoor, hai yeh ek Maa ka waada. Dekhkar Super Mom #Varsha ka junoon aur jalwa, karega poora Hindustan unhein salaam. Dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, 2nd July se, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par". In this promo, contestant Varsha, 24, who belongs to Harayana, sets the stage on fire with her jaw-dropping performance. After her dance, judges Urmila Matondkar, Remo Dsouza, and Bhagyashree applaud his performances and gives a standing ovation. Varsha is also seen getting emotional after the overwhelming response from the judges.

Click here to watch the promo

DID Super Moms will be judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show will start airing on 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

