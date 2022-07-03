DID Super Moms First Episode Review: Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree & Remo Dsouza's show keeps you hooked

DID Super Moms, judged by ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza and actors Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree was launched on Saturday, July 6. The show's motto, as said by Remo, is 'Life is all about second chances,' wherein, the moms get a chance to kickstart their second innings. DID Super Moms shed light on the women's plight, and their zeal to stay committed to their passion simultaneously. The dance fiesta's first episode was all about the rigorous audition rounds conducted by the three judges that set the mojo for upcoming episodes.

The participants in DID Super Moms ranged within all age brackets and the judges boosted their morale at every step. Judge Remo Dsouza also acted as a mediator, who bridges gaps between the contestant and their families. This dance reality show marks the debut of both Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree as judges, and they do a reasonably fair job of making the women participants feel at home.

Remo Dsouza - the victim of all husband-wife jokes

Apart from the super moms' stories and the dance, there's barely any freshness to the show. The husband-wife jokes, Remo maintaining a diary to note down tips on being a better husband, seemed repetitive. This ain't something that the telly audience has never seen on previous shows that featured Remo. Jay Bhanushali is a good host but he was barely featured in the first episode.

Highlight of the first episode of DID Super Moms

The newest addition to DID Super Moms was the 'Super Market' section where the judges took the contestants and asked them to pick something of their choice. The highlight of the first episode was the 76-year-old Lakshmi Aaji's high-on-energy performance on the popular song 'Jhingaat.' Judges couldn't stop themselves from shaking a leg with her and in return, Remo, Urmila, and Bhagyashree received a 10 rupees note each from her for 'chocolates'. Remo was touched by the gesture and called it to be his "greatest achievement."

Overall, DID Super Moms' first episode keeps the viewers' hooked on the screen.

