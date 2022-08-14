DID Super Moms: Govinda dances with contestant Riddhi aka 'Lady Govinda' on his hit song 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se'

DID Super Moms is one of the unique concept dance reality shows that enjoys a massive fan following of all ages. This is the third season, and like every season, this time also the show has a bunch of splendid mothers who every week stun the audiences with their performances. The top 12 contestants have amazed one and all with their wonderful performances and this weekend as well, the viewers are in for a treat as Bollywood superstar Govinda will be seen gracing the show as a special guest.

While all the Super Moms put their best foot forward during the shoot, it was ‘Lady Govinda’ a.k.a Riddhi Tiwari’s performance to Govinda’s hit songs like 'Kaha Raja Bhoj Kaha Gangu Teli' and 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' that grabbed everyone’s attention. In fact, after her wonderful performance, Bhagyashree mentioned to Govinda how everyone calls Riddhi ‘Lady Govinda’ on the show because of her expressions. Govinda was really happy to meet Riddhi and he fulfilled her dream on the set by dancing with her to the song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.

Speaking about Riddhi, Govinda added, “I am always glad to meet people from Lucknow because I find them very sweet and innocent. I personally love the way they appreciate everyone. In fact, I can see Riddhi’s innocence in her gestures. She is really very enthusiastic and has a childlike nature when it comes to her passion for dance, and I love that about her. She really performed very well today, and her expressions were bang on. I would really like to say that like her, we should also keep the child inside us alive.”

About DID Super Moms:

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

Also Read: DID Super Moms 3: Govinda grooves with Urmila Matondkar; Reveals she never gave him attention