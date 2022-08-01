DID Super Moms: Janhvi Kapoor tells pap 'Aapke chashme bahut pasand hai mujhe' as she promotes Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and is excited about her dark-comedy film, Good Luck Jerry. The film released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on July 29 and has been raking in good reviews. Janhvi has been on a promotional spree for this film for the past few days, and has now reached the set of the dance reality show, DID Super Moms. It is judged by ace choreographer and filmmaker Remo Dsouza, along with Bollywood actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree.

DID Super Moms has been winning the hearts of the audience with its exceptional dance performances by the contestants. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen boosting their morale on the show as she promotes Good Luck Jerry. For this outing, Janhvi opted for a golden and sea blue sequinned gown, with hair tied in a ponytail and nude makeup. She patiently posed for the paparazzi as they requested her for pictures and smiled for the pictures. During the photo session, Janhvi noticed a photographer's goggles and said, "Aapke chashme bahut pasand hai mujhe" (I like your sunglasses very much).

Take a look at the pictures here:

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan and announced her love for bling. The actress was accompanied by her contemporary and good friend Sara Ali Khan. The episode was loved by all as both Janhvi and Sara giggled as they spilled some beans about themselves.

Remo Dsouza clears contestant Varsha's debts

Coming back to DID Super Moms, Remo Dsouza has decided to pay the loan of contestant Varsha. She was praised for her act but Varsha looked tensed and when asked by Bhagyashree, the participant said that she had taken a loan a few years ago for her child's upbringing. After her participation in the show, she's being hounded by people to return the money and therefore she isn't able to concentrate on her rehearsals. This made Remo very emotional and he declared that contestants are not being paid and nobody should harass them as he will clear all her debts.

The reality show goes on air every weekend at 9:00 PM.

Also Read | DID Super Moms 3: Badshah and Remo Dsouza fry 'pakodas' to satiate a contestant's hunger; Watch

