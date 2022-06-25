DID Super Moms: Jay Bhanushali baffled by the show's responsibilities, asks Mahhi Vij to not call him; VIDEO

DID Super Moms is going to start very soon and the internet is buzzing with news about the contestants and the judges. The upcoming season of show will be hosted by ace actor Jay Bhanushali. He is presently hosting the kids’ reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The actor is loved by the audience for his entertaining hosting and excellent comedy timing. In the recent promo of the dance show, Jay is seen having a hard time managing all the super moms in the show along with their little kids.

In the promo, Jay is seen talking to his wife Mahhi Vij on call, as he tells her that to not call as he is hosting a huge show. He says, “Yaha ki saari zimmedari mujpar hai. Yaha ki saari super moms ko jab mai bolta hu toh uth jati aur jab bolta hu to baith jati. Sabko 2 minute mein maine vash me kar lia hai.” But when he reaches the contestants' lounge, he is shocked to see the kids running around and creating a mess.

The show will be judged by Bollywood actresses Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree and Remo D’souza. It is the third season of the successful show. Bhagyashree is making her debut as a TV show judge with the show. Earlier she was seen as one of the contestants on the show Smart Jodi, hosted by Maniesh Paul. She participated in the show with her husband Himalay, and they became one of the top finalists of the season.

