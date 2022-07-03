DID Super Moms judge Remo Dsouza in awe of pregnant contestant's performance: In my whole career, never seen..

The third edition of popular reality show DID Super Moms kickstarted yesterday, on the 2nd of July. After coming up with several interesting, homegrown non-fictional shows like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Next Dramebaaz, DID Super Moms is Zee TV’s next name on the list. For the unversed, like the name suggests, the show will feature talented mothers from across the country, who have a penchant for dancing, showcase will their skills on stage for the judges and the audience. The third season will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm from 2nd July onwards.

This season will feature a fresh panel of judges who will be taking on the responsibility of guiding the mothers in this journey of achieving their dreams. The new panel consists of popular Bollywood actor Bhagyashree Dassani, who will make her debut as a reality show judge. The panel also consists of Remo D’souza, who will also be judging DID Super Moms for the first time. Moreover, the panel also has the B’Town star Urmila Matondkar, who will be returning as a judge in Hindi GEC reality shows after 15 years.

The show has started with the judges auditioning mothers from across the country. Amid this, they were shocked to watch the energy and zeal of a contestant named Smriti Arora, who is an expectant mother and six months pregnant. After her act, Smriti mentioned that she not only wants to follow her passion for dance, but also wants to break the myth that a woman can’t work or dance during her pregnancy and in turn, inspire more expecting moms to continue to follow their dreams. All the judges were blown away by her performance as well as her thoughts and hence, gave her a standing ovation.

After her performance, Smriti Arora said that she has worked as a background dancer in the past and that her love for dance is inexplicable. She revealed that this was not the first time she was dancing during her pregnancy and that she had even done it when she was nine months pregnant with her first child. Smriti shared that her first daughter has grown up to be an excellent dancer as well. She shared that she has not come on the reality show only to get selected but to also to break the stereotype that pregnant women can’t work or dance. Her words left the judges impressed and they gave her a standing ovation.

An impressed Remo D’Souza also added, “In my whole career, I have never seen any contestant who is six months pregnant, perform in front of me, that too with so much energy and zeal. I am sure your baby will also become a L’il master and turn out to be one of the best dancers we know in the future.” He further said, “Seeing your dedication and passion actually reminded me of my wife Lizelle. When she was pregnant with our second child, she used to drive me around as well as do all the things she liked. Even a day before her delivery, she was there with me for a shoot. So, I totally agree with you, it is a myth that a lady can’t work during her pregnancy.”

While Smriti’s performance will win the audience’s hearts, the fantastic performances by all the wonderful super moms across India will leave you stunned as well.

To witness all the enchanting performances of the talented mothers, tune into DID Super Moms every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm from 2nd July, only on Zee TV!

ALSO READ: DID Super Moms First Episode Review: Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree & Remo Dsouza's show keeps you hooked