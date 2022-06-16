DID Super Moms Promo: Contestant Jina's performance stuns Remo Dsouza, Urmila Matondkar & Bhagyashree; Watch

DID Super Moms has always been the most popular show on Television screens and it offered a platform for the talented supermoms of India to showcase their talent. The previous two seasons introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger ones a run for their money. With auditions all over the country, the judges have selected some of the most talented dancers for this season as well. DID Super Moms will be judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo D’souza. The promos have started airing and the show is all set to entertain you very soon.

Today, Zee TV shared a promo of DID Super Moms on its Instagram handle. In this promo, 57-year-old contestant Jina gives a jaw-dropping performance and left the judges surprised with her talent. Remo appreciated her confidence and says, "Naam aapka Jin hai lekin aapne Jina sikha diya humko". For her powerful performance, Jina receives a standing ovation from the judges at the end of the performance. The caption of this promo read, "Jab baat ho sapnon ki, toh umar ki kyun kare chinta aur yeh baat aapko sikha jaayengi SuperMom #Jina! Comments mein bataaiye kitne excited hain aap aur dekhna mat bhooliyega #DIDSuperMoms, 2nd July se, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par."

In the video, Urmila Matondkar looked gorgeous in a pink off-shoulder dress and Bhagyashree also looked fabulous in a green saree.

DID Super Moms Judges:

The first judge Bhagyashree is making her debut as a TV show judge with DID Super Moms. Earlier, she was seen as one of the contestants on the show Smart Jodi, hosted by Maniesh Paul. She participated in the show with her husband Himalay, and they became one of the top finalists of the season.

The second judge Urmila Matondkar is making a coming back on a Hindi GEC after 15 years through DID Super Moms.

The third judge Remo is presently seen judging DID Lil Masters season 5 along with Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre.

DID Super Moms will start airing from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on Zee TV.

