DID Super Moms PROMO: Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree & Remo Dsouza dance with 'bindaas' mom from Lucknow

After the immense success of the first two seasons of DID Super Moms, the makers of the show are back with a brand-new season. With auditions all over the country, the judges have selected some of the most talented dancers for the show. The season will witness top-notch dance performances with an abundance of entertainment for the audience. The show will be judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo D’souza. In the recent promo of the auditions, the judges were left amazed by the energy of a contestant from Lucknow.

In the promo, a mom from Lucknow, Riddhi Tiwari gave a power-packed dance performance on Mika Singh’s hit song, ‘Saawan mein lag gayi aaj’. The judges were highly impressed and entertained by the unique dance moves of the contestant. Remo D’souza shared, “Ek hota hai jo seekhe hue hote hai aur ek hota hai jo dil se dance karte hai. Yeh dil se dance karti hain.” Judge Urmila Matondkar whistled in appreciation of her dance performance. All the judges came on the stage and danced with her and followed her steps

See the promo here-

In the video, Urmila Matondkar looked gorgeous in a red fit and flared dress with net detailing. Bhagyashree also looked fabulous in a pink saree with embroidered blouse.

Bhagyashree is making her debut as a TV show judge with the show. Earlier she was seen as one of the contestants of the show Smart Jodi, hosted by Maniesh Paul. She participated in the show with her husband Himalay, and they became one of the top finalists of the season.

