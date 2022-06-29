DID Super Moms: Remo Dsouza does bhangra with Jay Bhanushali & leaves Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar amazed

DID Super Moms has always been the most popular show on TV and it offered a platform for the talented supermoms of India to showcase their exceptional talent. The previous two seasons introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger ones a run for their money. The new season of DID Super Moms has been announced and it will be judged by the stunning actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza. The promos have started airing and the show is all set to entertain you very soon. The show will be a complete entertainer like in the recent promo, Jay Bhanushali and Remo are seen dancing with the contestant’s husband.

In the promo of the show, contestants Shubhjeet Kaur’s husband and daughter enter the stage with dhol and nagada. Jay Bhanushali is seen dancing with them. Remo also joins them but asks about the reason for the celebration. Jay says, ‘Imagine aapki biwi teen mahine ke lie kaam se kahi chali jae…” Before he could complete the sentence, Rema asks to resume the bhangra. Bhagyashreee and Urmila Matondkar are completely amazed by their actions.

See video here-

Urmila had earlier shared her thoughts on judging DID Supermoms, “I am coming back to a reality show on a Hindi GEC after 15 years and I am extremely excited about this new journey with DID Super Moms. I am really happy being a part of this show as it gives opportunities to women who are looking forward to following their passion and achieving their dreams in the world of dance. For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood n that’s why it’s special. I am looking forward to judging this show alongside Remo D’souza and witnessing some wonderful performances by this season’s Super Moms.”

