DID Super Moms: Remo Dsouza hails Sadika’s performance & says it reminded him of Janet and Michael Jackson

DID Super Moms had a great start with numerous talented mothers showcasing their dance skills in the auditions. The show has always been the most popular show on TV and the previous two seasons introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the young ones a run for their money. The new season of DID Super Moms is also as promising as the previous seasons have been till now.

In the upcoming grand premiere episode of DID Super Moms, the show will have some mesmerizing acts, and viewers will have a gala time watching the top 12 super moms dance their hearts out to impress the judges. While everyone on set thoroughly enjoyed all the performances by the top 12 super moms during the shoot, it was the energetic performance by contestant Sadika Khan and her choreographer Vivek to the song ‘Dhoom Machale’ that left everyone spellbound.

Judge Remo Dsouza was blown away by their powerful performance and he compared their act to the iconic performance given by Janet and Michael Jackson years ago.

Remo then adds, “The idea of using a 360-degree camera throughout the act was amazing and I must say that you both creatively controlled the camera and presented a wonderful performance. I never expected to see this level of performance on DID Super Moms. But, after seeing this act, I was reminded of a stunning performance delivered by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson years ago. It really felt like I was watching an international dance performance. Really great work!”.

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

