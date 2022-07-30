DID Super Moms: Remo Dsouza pays off contestant Varsha’s loan to help her focus on future; Video

DID Super Moms 3 has become quite a rage within a few days of its launch. The contestants for the season have been handpicked from all over the country for their remarkable dance skills. The season of the show is judged by Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar. They will mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams. One of the judges, Remo D’souze gave a glimpse of his big heart as he gave financial assistance to a contestant for helping her raise her child.

While all the Super Moms put their best foot forward during the shoot, it was Varsha Bumra who grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance to Le Gayi. Though the judges liked her act, Varsha seemed really unhappy and tense. When Bhagyashree asked her why she was sad, Varsha revealed that they had taken a huge amount of loan for her child’s upbringing and for their survival years ago, however ever since she has joined the show, she is being hounded by the people who gave them the money. This has been affecting her rehearsals and hence, she wasn’t able to give her best. Varsha’s revelation left everyone speechless and seeing how she is struggling to make ends meet and raise her child, Remo decided to support her by paying off her loan.

See video here- CLICK

Remo D’Souza said, “I would like to inform people watching the show that the contestants don't get any salary to perform in this show, they are here to showcase their talent. Having said that, I am sure that after DID Super Moms, Varsha will earn enough money to help her family. But at the moment, we are not paying her to perform. So, no one should think they are getting money from the show. Seeing her situation, I would really love to help Varsha by paying off her loan so that she can completely focus on her rehearsals and not get distracted by any money lenders. I would also like to request people to let her focus on the competition now because I am clearing off all her debts and no one should trouble her going forward.”

While Remo’s generous deed will surely win your heart, wait till you watch all the fantastic performances by the other wonderful contestants of DID Super Moms this weekend!

