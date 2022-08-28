DID Super Moms: Shakti Kapoor reveals Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday work hard despite being star kids

DID Super Moms is one of the unique concept dance reality shows that enjoys a massive fan following of all ages. This is the third season, and like every season, this time also the show has a bunch of splendid mothers who every week stun the audiences with their performances. Week after week, the top 10 contestants have mesmerized with their wonderful performances, and this weekend as well, the viewers are in for a treat as popular Bollywood actors Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday will be seen gracing ‘The Comedy Special Episode’ of the show.

While all the Super Moms put their best foot forward during the shoot, it was contestant Varsha’s hilarious performance to Badshah’s ‘Paagal’ that left everyone amazed. Though everyone praised Varsha’s act, it was her personal heartwarming story, of all her hardships, that made Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday speechless. In fact, after hearing her tale, Shakti revealed how her journey reminded him of the hard work that his daughter - Shraddha Kapoor as well as Chunky’s daughter - Ananya Panday have been putting in since they entered Bollywood.

As Shakti Kapoor mentioned, “I must say if you don’t work hard in your life, then you can’t become an inspiration for others. In fact, our daughters - Ananya and Shraddha, have become popular faces in the film industry all because of their hard work and struggle. It is not because they are daughters of Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor respectively. Remo is sitting next to me, and he knows that it was not easy for anyone to do ABCD 2, but my daughter actually pulled it off. I remember she used to come back home with cuts and bruises on her foot, she used to have back pains after rehearsing for so many hours, so clearly, she has done a lot of hard work for her movies and has earned stardom and respect. Having said that, I must also add that today, Varsha performed so well that I could not figure out who is the choreographer and who is the contestant and I swear to God that I have never seen such an amazing performance in my life. You have a long way to go!”

While Varsha’s mesmerizing performance will surely win your heart, wait till you watch all the amazing performances by the other wonderful contestants of DID Super Moms this weekend.

About DID Super Moms:

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. Among the selected 12 contestants, two contestants have been evicted till now. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

