DID Super Moms: Urmila Matondkar dances with a contestant & her family on her song Sapne Mein Milti Hai; Watch

DID Super Moms has always been the most popular show on TV and it offered a platform for the talented supermoms of India to showcase their talent. The previous two seasons introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger ones a run for their money. The new season of DID Super Moms has been announced and it will be judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza. The promos have started airing and the show is all set to entertain you very soon.

Today, Zee TV shared another promo on its Instagram handle and the caption of it read, "Super Mom #KhyatiGupta ka act aur unke parivaar ka josh dekhkar, Masters bhi khud ko full on entertain hone se rok nahi paayenge! Comments mein bataaiye kaisa laga aapko Biwi ko khush karne ka tip aur dekhna mat bhooliyega #DIDSuperMoms, 2nd July se, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par". In this promo, contestant Khyati Gupta can be spotted walking toward the stage of the show with her entire family. Khyati gives a fantastic performance on Kalank film's song 'Ghar More Pardesiya'. Post this, Urmila can be seen dancing on the stage with Khyati and her family on 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' song.

The first judge Bhagyashree is making her debut as a TV show judge with DID Super Moms. Second judge Urmila Matondkar is making a coming back on a Hindi GEC after 15 years through DID Super Moms. The third judge Remo was last seen judging DID Lil Masters season 5 along with Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre.

DID Super Moms 5 will start airing from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

