DID Super Moms: Urmila Matondkar is excited to judge the show; Says ‘Ladies on the show are commendable’

Urmila Matondkar is a prominent name in the entertainment industry, who has given a long list of blockbuster films over her long career span. She is best remembered for Bollywood movies like Rangeela, Bhoot, Judaai, Kaun, Pyar Tune Kya Kia, etc. She is not only a talented actress but also a commendable dancer. It is her love for dance that led her back to TV reality shows. She will be soon seen as the judges of the dance reality show, DID Super Moms 3. Urmila shared her excitement about judging the show in an interview with Telly Chakkar.

Sharing about happiness for being part of the show, Urmila shared, “I am excited about this one as it’s a dance show and the ladies on this show are commendable they have reached here after a long journey and struggle and I am so happy to see them perform.”

Talking about her criteria for judging the candidates, she shared, “The judges can have a fight and disagreement at times, but for me, I would see technicality and even if that isn’t there I would be fine as someone should just dance from the heart and enjoy themselves.”

Urmila elaborated on reasons that make the show special as she says that the moms’ spirit is something that people shouldn’t miss and the way they perform. She added that the audience will somewhere connect to them and she is happy to see them getting this second chance as they deserve it.

This is the second reality show Urmila will be judging, after the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 2. The other judges of the show include Bhagyashree and choreographer Remo D’souza. Jay Bhanushali returns as the host for the season.

Also read- DID Super Moms: Urmila Matondkar dances with a contestant & her family on her song Sapne Mein Milti Hai; Watch