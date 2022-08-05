DID Super Moms: Urmila Matondkar reveals her unique connection with Janhvi Kapoor & remembers late Sridevi

DID Super Moms has always been the most popular show on TV and the previous two seasons introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the young ones a run for their money. The show has been winning the hearts of the audience with its exceptional dance performances by the contestants. Popular Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen boosting these contestants morale on the show as she will make a grand appearance in the upcoming episode to promote Good Luck Jerry.

While all the Super Moms put their best foot forward, it was Sadika Khan and her choreographer Vivek Chachere's performance to Sapna Jahan that grabbed everyone’s attention. In fact, their beautiful act about Sadika’s pregnancy journey left everyone spellbound and emotional. Sadika’s dance even reminded Urmila Matondkar of the time when a pregnant Sridevi was shooting for Judaai. While she got nostalgic about those wonderful days, she even spoke about how she met Janhvi outside the DID Super Moms set and they shared a moment remembering her late mother, Sridevi.

Urmila Matondkar also made a shocking revelation about her special connection with Janhvi Kapoor. She adds, “Sadika, I must say that you have beautifully showcased the whole journey of your pregnancy in a very graceful manner, but the real hero of this act was your daughter - Maera. I think this act was complete only because of her presence. In fact, this is the same thing I was discussing with Janhvi when I met her outside the set. I remember, when I was shooting with Sridevi Ji for one of the songs in our film - Judaai, she was pregnant with Janhvi at that time. we spoke about having a connection even before she was born, and I must say it was a really heartwarming moment for us to reconnect about it. Similar to Sridevi Ji, you have also danced with your daughter, and I wish your life is filled with lots of love and happiness going forward.”

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

Also Read: DID Super Moms 3: Urmila Matondkar reveals Rekha gave her first ever award for her Bhoot performance