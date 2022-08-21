DID Super Moms: Vijay Deverakonda dances with a contestant on Rashmika Mandanna's song 'Saami Saami'; WATCH

DID Super Moms is one of the unique concept dance reality shows that enjoys a massive fan following of all ages. This is the third season, and like every season, this time also the show has a bunch of splendid mothers who stun the audiences with their performances. Owing to the popularity of DID Super Moms, many celebs often make a special appearance on the stage of the show to promote their films. Speaking of which, the upcoming episode of DID Super Moms will be graced by popular stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be gracing the stage of the show to promote their upcoming film Liger.

Today, Zee TV shared a promo of DID Super Moms on its Instagram handle in which we see Vijay accompanying Super mom Khyati on the dance floor and shaking a leg on Rashmika Mandanna's song 'Saami Saami'. At the end of this promo, we can see Vijay saying "Yaha par har mom supermom hai, Vijay Deverakonda aur Ananya ka salaam hai". The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend! Jab #VijayDeverakonda milaayenge, #SuperMomKhyatiKaliaGupta ke saath taal se taal, toh khud-b-khud thirakne lagenge aapke bhi kadam. Dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par. #HarMomSuperMom".

Click here to watch the promo

About Liger:

Liger is an upcoming Indian sports action film written and shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25. The film marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi cinema and the Student Of The Year 2 actress, Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu cinema.

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

