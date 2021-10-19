Did you know Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla were once shooed away by Mumbai's taxi drivers?

Juhi Chawla graced the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and revealed some interesting facts. Juhi took to the stage of the comedy show along with Madhoo and Ayesha Jhulka. On the show, Juhi spoke of the blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and revealed that back then Mumbai’s taxis would carry film’s posters and just before the release of their film, Aamir and she went from taxi to taxi requesting them to carry their film’s posters. However, the actress added that wasn’t easy for them because people barely knew them and they were not ready to give space to a bunch of newcomers.

“I still remember when our movie was going to be released. Nobody knew us. Remember, at that time, it was a common practice for taxis to carry film posters. There was a long line of taxis below our building, so I would go from driver to driver requesting them to put up the posters,” Juhi said.

While some asked questions about the cast of the film, others just shooed them away. “They would ask, ‘Who’s he?’, and I would say he is the hero, Aamir Khan. They would then point to my image on the poster and ask, ‘Who’s she?’, and I would say, ‘This is me.’ And they would say, ‘No, no’, and shoo us away. But some did reply sweetly, allowing us to put up the posters,” she said.

During the comedy show, the actress also revealed that Aamir would stand outside theatres to see how the audience was accepting the movie. They soon realised that people actually loved their film.

