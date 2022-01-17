Did you know Akshita Mudgal wore a 28 kg lehenga for a wedding track in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain?

Recently launched show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain has received a positive response from the audience. Hitesh Bharadwaj and Akshita Mudgal are seen in the lead roles. In the upcoming track, a wedding scene will be seen in the show. And Akshita Mudgal’s bridal outfit for the show has been winning hearts. The actress has worn a heavy lehenga and was facing a lot of problems during the shoot. Her bridal lehenga weighs weighed almost 28kg. Unlike the usual bridal palettes, the actress will be seen dressed in a beautiful lehenga that has shades of pink and mustard yellow, with intricate maroon work, and teamed with a bright golden Kundan set.

The actress looked nothing less than a princess and her efforts are to be commended for carrying this heavy piece for nearly 14 hours a day. Talking about her look, Akshita said, “Believe me when I say I have to literally push my lehenga forward to move my feet. I can’t even hold it for more than ten seconds because my fingers would start paining. It is a very heavy piece and on top of that, the Kundan ornaments that I am wearing for the scenes are no less.”

“But of course, it feels nice to have a beautiful look like this, and a woman looks the prettiest in her wedding attire. Moreover, this particular lehenga drew my attention the moment I saw it because it didn’t have a common maroon colour, but had shades of pink, yellow and maroon. This isn’t my first bridal look, as I’ve had such looks in the past for the other shows, but this is the most unique one where I even got the chance to add on my own lip shade to the look,” she added.

