Did you know Anushka Sen and Shweta Tiwari once worked together in THIS serial?

Anushka Sen and Shweta Tiwari have come together in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show will be aired on Colors TV in July.

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has become a reunion place. Almost all the celebrities who have participated had worked together in the past. This year total of 13 contestants are participating and they are Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, , Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul. Among these, we have seen some in Bigg Boss and some in MTV splitsville. But many don’t know that two contestants who have worked together in a serial.

We are talking about Anushka Sen and Shweta Tiwari. Yes, these have together in a serial Baalveer. The youngest contestant had essayed the role of Meher Dagli (later she became Baal Sakhi) and the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress played MahaBhasm Pari in the show. The show went off the air in 2016. And years after doing the show, both have now reunited in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The information was revealed by Anushka herself in one of her Instagram posts.

She had shared a picture on Instagram and expressed her excitement about reuniting with her Baalveer co-star. "I’m so happy to meet you and work with you again after so many years! You are such a sweet and humble person," she wrote. She also made a collage of her photos with Shweta from Baalveer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The reality show will go on air in July month. The shooting is going on in Cape Town, South Africa.

Credits :Zoom Entertainment

