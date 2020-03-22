Did you know Dharmendra had booked an entire hospital when wife Hema Malini was pregnant? Find Out Why

Hema Malini made the revelation with daughter Esha Deol on The Kapil Sharma Show. Read on to know why Dharmendra booked the entire hospital.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of Bollywood's most iconic jodis. The yesteryear stars also have two daughters -- Esha and Ahana Deol. Recently, Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini and daughter-actress Esha Deol recently came together for a hilarious episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. On the couch, the mother-daughter were at their candid best as they revealed some secrets about each other and their families. One of them was by Hema herself and it is bound to take you by surprise.

On the episode, Esha revealed that her mum had once dozed off while speaking to Dharmendra. Hema also said that during Esha and Ahanas' delivery, her actor husband had booked the entire hospital. “Yes, it’s true, during the deliveries of Esha and Ahana, he had booked the whole hospital on my name so that I don’t get disturbed by fans.”

The actress also added how her mother never allowed her to enter the kitchen but instead focus on her dancing career. She further revealed that it was only much later in life when Esha and Ahana complained about not getting food cooked by their mum that she finally decided to take up cooking.

The episode was a treat for Hema's fans. Check out a snipped from the episode below:

What do you think of Hema Malini and daughter Esha's appearance? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More