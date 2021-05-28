Did you know Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was part of Ramayan remake? Read on to know about her role

Divyanka Tripathi has been part of many shows but there was a show in which she essayed the role of apsara.

is one of the most favourite and famous actresses of the television industry. She has been ruling millions of hearts and often her pictures go viral. Currently, she is in Cape Town shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has been giving glimpses of her South Africa diaries. She is been spotted in a changed avatar. She is often seen wearing traditional clothes. The actress has been part of many serials but it was the Yeh Hai Mohabaatein show that gave her immense popularity. She played the role of Ishita Bhalla aka Ishi maa.

But before this, she had been played many roles and some also went unnoticed. You will be surprised to know that she was once a part of the Ramayan remake that was aired in 2012. Yes, you are reading right. The actress had featured in the show based on Hindu mythology. The lead roles were essayed by actors Gagan Malik (Ram) and Neha Sargam (Sita). The show was aired on Zee TV between August 12, 2012, to September 2013.

The actress played the role of an Apsara. She was supposed to cause a delay in Lord Ram and Sita's wedding. Dressed in white attire, the actress danced and was looking very beautiful. But many didn’t notice her.

Take a look here:

She started her career as a contestant in Cinestar ki Khoj on Zee TV. She also did few roles in Zee TV shows like Banu Main Teri Dulhan where she played the lead role. On the work note, she was last seen in the Crime Patrol show which talked about the crime against women.

