Did you know Erica Fernandes romanced THIS Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co star in a Bollywood movie before the show?

Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna romanced her co-star from the show in a Bollywood before they collaborated together for KZK, and you'll be surprised to know who he is. Read on to know more.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actresses in the Indian Television industry right now. However, she stepped into the Telly world just around years ago with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In her debut show, she was starred opposite TV's hottie Shaheer Sheikh. While she played the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose, Shaheer was seen as Dev Dixit. Within no time, the duo became a hit among the viewers, and they showered them with loads of love.

KRPKAB was Erica's stepping stone to success in the tinsel ville. Ever since then, her career trajectory has just seen a rise. Now, Erica is seen charming everyone in Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama Kasuatii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Erica as Prerna and Parth as Anurag, are wowing audiences with their crackling chemistry and performances. The viewers adore their onscreen Jodi and affectionately call them 'AnuPre.' However, did you know that before doing KZK, Erica had romanced a co-star from the show in a Bollywood movie?

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes flaunting her impeccable belly dance moves is UNMISSABLE; Watch

Unlike many other TV actors, Erica made her Bollywood debut before she made her way on the small screen. Interestingly, her debut movie also had one of her now Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co-actors, who played the male lead in the film. Can you guess who it is? Well, we will break the ice for you. It is not Parth Samthaan, but Sahil Anand. Yes, you read that right! Sahil Anand, who is seen as Anupam Sengupta in KZK, featured in a movie with Erica before the show.

Sahil and Erica starred opposite each other in a movie titled 'Babloo Happy Hai', which released in 2014. Sahil was seen as a 24-year-old young boy Jatin, while Erica was seen as the wild-child, the carefree, dusky, and expressive Natasha. The movie was helmed by Nila Madhab Panda, who is known for directing I Am Kalam. Babloo Happy Hai received a mixed response from the audience, but more or less failed to strike a chord with them.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes Birthday Special: TV actress' goofy expressions in THESE photos will steal your heart

The film revolves around three pals, Jatin, Harry, and Rohan, who are on a road trip. This road trip of these friends is special because it might be Jatin's last solo trip, as Jatin is all set to tie the knot soon. Yes, for the endearing young groom-to-be, this could be the last such youthful indulgence before he gets married to Tamanna, who gleefully building on her idea of a 'perfect' life starting with a 'perfect' wedding. The hardly-perfect Jatin's 'love' is one of much labour, he's just getting married to Tammana for money. He is one of those slackers who would probably like to die in an Armani suit.

During their trip enters Natasha. She is the reckless daughter of this tale. Jatin and Natasha share a one-night stand at a bachelor's party on the eve of his wedding. However, while Jatin assumed it as a one-time meeting, it turns out to be more than that. It is followed by numerous meetings; some coincidental, others deliberate, driving Jatin deeper into a dilemma between 'duty' and 'love' which gets worse with some unprecedented revelations that leave everyone stunned.

Here's a glimpse from Babloo Happy Hai:

Erica and Sahil's steamy and romantic moments in the movie will surely leave you shocked. Did you ever imagine that the two would have ever romanced each other in the movie before considering their equation in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay? If you haven't watched the movie yet, well it only happens to be the right time to do it now, as we've given you a gist about it, and it will also drive away your lockdown blues.

Babloo Happy Hai has a strong message passed over subtly. Erica looks drop-dead gorgeous throughout the movie, and her chemistry with Sahil is something to watch out for. What are your thoughts on the same? Did this news come as a shocker to you? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Erica Fernandes: Kasautii Zindagi Kay star's workout regime is a perfect 'fitspiration' for you

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×