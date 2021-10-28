Did you know former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was offered Bigg Boss twice?

Actor Gurucharan Singh is better known as Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has been missing in action after he quit the show last year. He had made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Meanwhile, ETimes has reported that the actor was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss not once but twice. In the interview, he shared that he was offered the current 15th season hosted by Salman Khan as well as the OTT version of Bigg Boss which was hosted by Karan Johar.

But unfortunately, nothing materialised. The report quotes him saying, “On both occasions talks ended abruptly. I met them and was likely to join the OTT version. We even discussed the money but after that no one contacted me. They wanted me and they wanted to quarantine me, but they did not come back.” Gurucharan Singh was away from the camera after quitting the show.

To note, Bigg Boss OTT trophy was lifted by Divya Agarwal, while Nishant Bhat became the first runner-up. In the 15th season, three contestants from the OTT version Nishant, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty entered the house.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestants, who are currently locked in the house, are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz and Akasa. The first wild card contestant of the season is Rajiv Adatia.

