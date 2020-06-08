Did you know Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Sanaya Irani worked alongside Kajol in Fanna?

Sanaya Irani played a small role in Kajol and Aamir Khan starrer Fanna. She, however, later mentioned that that was a mistake.

started her television journey with Left Right Left before bagging a lead role in Miley Jab Hum Tum where she was paired opposite Mohit Sehgal. Later, Sanaya became a household name with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon where her chemistry with Barun Sobti was loved and how! Sanaya has always maintained that her role as Khushi is something that was one of the toughest for her to play.

Sanaya recently made her Bollywood lead debut with Ghost where her performance was appreciated. But, did you know that Sanaya was a part of Kajol and starrer Fanna? Though her role was not a big one, catching a glimpse of our favourite actress is always a treat. When she was asked about her role in Fanna, Sanaya confessed, “Everyone keeps talking about Fanaa, but let me just make it clear, Fanaa wasn’t a route to get into Bollywood. It was a mistake, honestly. To be in the movie and just walk in the background. When I was offered the film, I thought ‘this sounds fun’. However, I had a great time meeting and shooting with Aamir and Kajol, who are great in their craft.”

Sanaya had in an interview revealed she absolutely had a fun time shooting for Ghost which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. She also said that she learnt a lot during the entire process and considers it one of the most challenging roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

