Did you know Karishma Kaa Karishma’s child star Jhanak Shukla is daughter of THIS popular television actress?

Here we are sharing some lesser-known facts of the child actress Jhanak Shukla from the show Karishma Kaa Karishma.

The actress Jhanak Shukla became very famous for her role of a robotic girl Karishma in the popular TV show Karishma Kaa Karishma. The adorable girl with an innocent face was immensely loved by the audience and people still remember her for her excellent acting as a child artist. Apart from the TV show, she has also worked in other popular shows like Son Pari, Hatim, and Gumrah. The actress also won hearts with her Bollywood debut from the Shahrukh Khan movie Kal Ho Na Ho. The actress took a break from acting after 2012 and has not taken up any project to date.

Talking about her present with Brut India, Jhanak said she lost track when it came to acting. "I’ve already retired, that’s what my parents say because I don’t work as such. I chill. I make soaps. I roam. I write sometimes. And I’ve done my masters so I’m like, It’s okay."

While we are well aware of the professional life of the actress, here are a lesser-known facts about her. The adorable child actress Jhanak is the daughter of the popular TV actress Supriya Shukla.

Jhanak is quite active on social media and often shares pictures on social media with her mother.

Supriya Shukla is a popular name in the television industry and she has worked in numerous TV daily soaps. Some of the famous shows of the actress are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 4, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki, Bahu Begum, and others. At present, she is working in the show Molkki along with the actors Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan.

