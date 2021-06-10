Did you know Kasautii ZindagiKay fame Erica Fernandes has once participated in a top notch beauty pageant?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes started her career as a model but very few people know about her beauty pageant stint. Read on to know more.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is immensely popular for playing the role of Sonakshi in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In the show, she was paired opposite actor Shaheer Sheikh. The show became very successful and the audience loved the romantic chemistry between the two. Her other popular show was Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, in which she was paired with Parth Samthaan. She was immensely appreciated for her acting chops and natural expressions.

There might be a huge fan following of the actress, but here is the fact about her that only a few people may know. Before becoming famous in the television industry, the actress had once participated in the Miss India beauty pageant in 2012. She had earned the title of Miss Fresh Face in the beauty pageant. Erica has participated in numerous other beauty pageants including Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra 2011 and Miss Maharashtra crown.

After 2012, she tried her hand at acting and did some regional films also. She mainly did movies in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu language. In 2016, she made her television debut with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit, which became a turning point in her career. Erica has won numerous awards for the show including the Best Female Actor (Asian Viewers Television Awards) of the year and the Best Jodi Award (with Shaheer Sheikh) at Lions Gold Awards. Erica also received the Best Female Actor as well as the Best Jodi Award (with Parth Samthan) for the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

