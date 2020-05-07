Did you know a Kashmiri mystic had predicted that Ramanand Sagar will bring Ramayan to TV?

Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar revealed that his father was destined to tell the story of Ramayan to the world. Want to know how? Read on.

Ramayan, a mythological drama that has been remade several times, but its real essence lies in its original release in 1987. As India announced a lockdown, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many were left confused as to how will they be entertained. But, when the re-run of Ramayan was announced, a wave of happiness and positivity spread even in times of distress. Millions of people were glued to the TV screens to watch the cult classic, and the staggering TRP's are just proof.

While we all know the stories of Ram, Sita, Ravan, and Lakshman now, but there's an interesting story related to the making of the epic saga also. Yes, and it is as engaging as the series is. What if someone told you that a Kashmiri mystic had predicted that Ramanand Sagar will bring Ramayan to TV? Well, that actually happened and it is true. Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar revealed that his father was destined to make this mythological saga into a classic rendition for television.

ALSO READ: Ramayana and Mahabharat's reruns on TV are leading to eye injuries reveals doctor

He made these shocking yet thrilling revelations in a book, written on Ramanand Sagar's life, An Epic Life: Ramanand Sagar: From Barsaat to Ramayan. The book mentions that in the year 1942 when Ramanand was 25 years old, a Kashmiri mystic, Pandit Nityanandji had predicted that Ramayan would be retold by Ramanand Sagar. Later in 1976, a renowned producer, Mr. Mohla, read Ramanand’s astrological chart, and said that he would cause a spiritual awakening globally through the medium of cinema. Well, ultimately, the man ensured that people's vision turned into reality and he went on to make the classic.

The most-watched TV series featured Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×