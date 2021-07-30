Did You Know Kishwer Merchantt saw a Live Bypass Surgery for a role in television show?

Kishwer Merchantt is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She has been part of numerous shows like Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and others. She is very active on social media and often shares pictures of herself. She is married to the singer and actor Suyyash Rai. She will soon become the mother, and is presently, enjoying her pregnancy period at her home.

The actress had shared in an interview about the projects that are close to her. She shared that she had to once watch a live bypass surgery. She shared that she was playing the role of a doctor in the show Dhadkan, for which she had to learn the nuances along with other things.

Kishwar also shared that she initially wanted to become an air hostess as she loves traveling. But she did not like studying and participated in a ramp show. It gave her the confidence to participate in other ramp shows as well as entering the acting industry.

The actress is presently enjoying motherhood and often shares updates of herself and her baby on her social media handle. She also had a beautiful baby shower, for which she and Suyyash had dressed up traditionally. She shared in a post from the day, “The Most Beautiful Day of my Life Tell me Girl or Boy ? What do you think ?”

