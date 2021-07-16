Did you know Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih aka Srishti had also auditioned for THIS role?

Anjum Fakih had auditioned for two roles in the show Kundali Bhagya. Check out which character she had auditioned for.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-most watched television shows. The show has been standing up to people's expectations and has been offering several interesting twists to its viewers. And, there is absolutely no doubt that the on-screen couple Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) have surely kept the audience engaged with their terrific performance in the show.

Shraddha Arya has sunk into the teeth of the character. No one else could certainly essay the role of Preeta perfectly, but did you know Anjum Fakih had initially auditioned for Shraddha Arya’s character, Preeta? Yes, well you are reading it right. In the show, Anjum Fakih plays the role of Preeta's sister Srishti, Manit Joura is known for the character Rishabh (Karan's brother) and Abhishek plays Karan and Rishabh's younger brother, Sameer.

Recalling the moment, Anjum said, “Whenever I go for any audition, I go with an open mind. I had auditioned for both Preeta and Srishti’s roles. However, when I got into the groove, I kind of vibed more with Srishti’s character and realised that we have a very similar personality. I was very sure that I would be able to add my own tadka to the role and make it more interesting. I believe even the makers felt that, because after the auditions I was straight away called for Srishti’s character. I think somewhere in their head too, they were convinced that I was the perfect fit for the role! In fact, it was Ekta’s idea to cast me as Srishti”.

“To be honest, I always wanted to essay Srishti’s character after the auditions, simply because I see Anjum’s reflection in her. She is impulsive, innocent and head-strong unlike Preeta’s character who is calm and composed. I feel I am content portraying Srishti’s character because there is so much to give to the character and so much more to learn from it too. I am just glad that everything fell in place, the way it was meant to be,” Anjum further added.

Also Read: Shraddha Arya on Kundali Bhagya completing 1000 episodes: Grateful to be part of the show

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×