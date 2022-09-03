Did you know Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura owned two flats in Noida's recently demolished twin towers?

The twin towers of Noida became the talk of the town and a topic of national discussion after its demolition. The video of the towers being brought down went viral on social media, and now, actor Manit Joura has made a big revelation about it. Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead actress, Preeta Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, shared a video from the set. In the video, she made Manit speak up about it and the difficult phase he had to go through.

Manit Joura opened up about the tribulation and shared that the government returned 70 percent of the amount they had invested, and also thanked the Supreme Court for taking a stand. "I got much less, not even 70 percent, it was much less than the market value but I am happy that whatever we invested a major chunk of it came back. It was a difficult time. I am happy that the Supreme Court actually took a stand," said the actor.

When Shraddha asked Manit Joura if he watched the demolition on television, he said, "I didn’t watch it, but somebody sent me the video. We have a chat group about twin towers."

So what exactly was wrong with these towers and why did they get demolished? Manit stated, "The distance between both the towers was 12 metres. It was supposed to be 20 metres. Also, the land belonged to other blocks and the builders did not take permission before constructing the twin towers. It was made without permission."

Talking about Manit, he plays Rishabh Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and has been a part of the soap since its inception. In between, the actor took a break from the show to focus on his Punjabi movies. However, he returned to the show a few months ago as he felt there is more 'scope' for him now to perform as an actor.

