Did you know Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami started her career with THIS profession?

The gorgeous and talented actress Drashti Dhami is popular for portraying various roles on TV screens, but here we will tell you that she did not started her career with acting, but with another profession.

The actress among the most talented and beautiful actresses in the television sector. The actress has proven her acting talent with the popular shows like Madhubala, Geet Hui Sabse Parai, Dil Mil Gaye, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and others. She is immensely popular for her excellent acting and innocent looks in the TV show Geet Hui Sabse Parai, in which she was paired with the popular actor Gurmeet Chaudhary. They both received high appreciation and limelight due to the show.

While we are well aware of her acting skills, she is also a fabulous dancer. She was the winner of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Very few people know that the fabulous actress had not started her career with acting. But she initially worked as a dance instructor.

The actress has a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Her family did not want her to pursue an acting career. The actress is very fond of dancing and she has trained three years in Bharatanatyam dance form. She had also enrolled in the dance classes of the famous choreographer, Shiamak Dawar.

The actress had also tried her hand in modelling and words in numerous ad films. The actress has also worked in popular music videos. The actress was last seen in the TV show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

