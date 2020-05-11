Did you know Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria was a cabin crew member before he took up acting?

Vijayendra Kumeria, who plays the role of Dev in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4 recently opened up about how he became an actor. Here's his story.

Vijayendra Kumeria has been winning hearts as Dev in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4 for quite some time now. The show stars Nia Sharma and , and fans are loving his chemistry with both the beauties. However, what if we tell you that Vijayendra was working as a cabin crew member before he took up acting? Yes, that is the truth, the handsome hunk had his won share of struggles before he became a popular name in the Telly world.

In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal, the actor revealed that he worked with a renowned airline before he stepped into the world of entertainment. He hails from Ahmedabad and had come to Mumbai to join an airline as a cabin crew back in 2006. However, after doing the job there, he realized that he should follow his passion for acting and decided to quit the airline job to enter the Telly world.

Talking about the same he shared that he worked as a cabin crew in both domestic and international sectors. He lived in Qatar for 2 years. He was getting a good salary and also had a secure job. However, he always desired to become an actor and wanted to try his luck in this field. But, his mom was hesitant about his dream. Later, he convinced his mother. He told her that if nothing worked out for him in acting within one and a half years, he would leave it.

Without any doubt, destiny had some different plans for dotting man. He began his journey in Telly town with some small roles. Slowly and steadily he was recognized by everyone and started getting lead roles. With shows like Shastri Sisters and Udaan, viewers started liking him and his work. He revealed that Udaan was a life-changing experience for him as the character had multiple layers. Also, his turnaround from a negative to a positive character was much appreciated by the audience.

Speaking of Naagin 4, he said that the show has contributed to his career graph. The feedback by the viewers has been amazing and overwhelming. Are you missing #BrinDev and Naagin 4 amidst the lockdown? What are your thoughts on the same? let us know in the comments section below.

