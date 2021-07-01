Did you know Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna has done a cameo in a Bollywood movie with THIS actress?

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna had made her Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with a movie alongside the popular actress Vidya Balan.

The actress Surbhi Chandna is a distinguished actress in the television industry. She is highly recognized for her exceptional work in the show Naagin 5. In the show, she was paired with the actor Sharad Malhotra. Her style appeal and acting flair was recognized in the show and she was also awarded for the role. Prior to this show, she came to the limelight with the show Ishqbaaz, which aired on Star Plus.

Talking about the acting journey of Surbhi Chandna, she made her debut with a small appearance in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ootah Chashmah. She made small appearances in numerous other shows prior to her first lead show, Ishqbaaz. While we are well aware of her television debut, very few people know about her Bollywood debut. Yes, it true, Surbhi Chandna has worked in a Bollywood movie alongside a very popular actress.

Surbhi Chandna did a cameo in the movie Bobby Jasoos, in which the lead actress was Vidya Balan. In the movie Surbhi played the role of a journalist named Aamna Khan and the movie was released in the year 2014.

Surbhi Chandna is widely popular for her roles like Dr. Ishani Arora in the show Sanjivani, Annika Oberoi in the popular show Ishqbaaaz and Bani Singhania in the famous show Naagin 5. The actress is very popular on social media and often shares posts as well as videos to entertain her fans. She is also a fitness enthusiast and she loves to share her post-workout pictures on social media handles.



