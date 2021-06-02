Did you know Nakuul Mehta was to star in a Hollywood film opposite Penelope Cruz's sister? Deets inside

Nakuul Mehta has wooed the audience from his performance on the television. But to the surprise of many fans, the actor was about to film in a Hollywood film but it got postponed.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta doesn’t need any introduction. He is already proved his mantel from his performance in different television shows. He has been part of hit shows like Pyaar ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyara, Ishqbaaaz, and Dil Boley Oberoi. Apart from acting, he is also known for his killer looks and has a strong girls' fan following. The actor is very rare to be seen on social media but whenever he shares any pictures it is sure to become viral.

But not many know that he was also offered a Hollywood film. Don’t be surprised. You are reading right. According to the Telly Chakkar reports, he had signed the film in 2008 and it was an Indo-Spanish film with the title Flamenco. And to add more to your curiosity he was supposed to romance with Hollywood hottie Penelope Cruz's sister Monica Cruz in the film. Well, his bad luck the film was not made for unknown reasons. Well, after this there were no reports of him signing any other film.

The actor was last seen in the show Never Kiss Your Best Friend. It was released on digital platforms and also received good reviews.

Coming to his personal life, he has welcomed their first child on February 3. These days he is occupied with his father's duties and has been doing it very efficiently. Earlier, in the day he had also shared a motivational quote for his son where he talked about parents and their children's relations. The picture has also gone viral and many celebrities reacted to it.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta shares an important life lesson as he posts PICS holding son Sufi & quotes Khalil Gibran

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Share your comment ×