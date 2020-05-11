Did you know Neha Kakkar lost her big break in Bollywood to THIS singer; Read DEETS

As per reports, O Saki Saki fame singer Neha Kakkar lost her big break in Bollywood due another singer. Read on!

From Garmi, O Saki Saki, Aankh Marey, Coca Cola to Makhna and The Hook up song, Neha Kakkar is one of the most sought after singers of the industry, and while we all know that Neha Kakkar started her singing career at a very tender age, but little did we know that Neha Kakkar lost her big break in Bollywood to another singer. That’s right! So, Neha Kakkar was four-years-old, when she started singing songs at religious events and post that, Neha went on to participate in the second season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. Now, just like other singers, Neha, too, had her share of struggles before she could make her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film, Meerabai Not Out. However, it was with Homi Adajania’s Cocktail that Neha rose to fame when she sang the popular song- Second hand jawani.

But little did we know that Neha could have made her Bollywood debut way before when music director Pritam had offered Neha to do playback singing for Bipasha Basu for the song, 'Gazab bhayo Rama'. However, Pritam thought that Neha's voice wasn't suitable for Bipasha and later, Neha was replaced by popular Bollywood singer, Sunidhi Chauhan. But all’s well that ends well because as we speak, Neha has made her mark in the industry and there is no one as talented as Neha, isn’t it?

On the work front, Neha Kakkar was last seen as a judge on singing reality show- Indian Idol, and recently, it was being reported that Neha has become one of the most watched female stars on YouTube in the world, second only to Cardi B and an excited Neha took to social media to share the ranking as she wrote, “Can't be more thankful!!!! Jai Mata Di. Aapki Nehu #NehaKakkar .@youtube @youtubeindia." Later, Neha’s friends and fans showered love on the singer.

