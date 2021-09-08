Did you know Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara wanted to leak his phone number in school?

Recently, and ’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her debut appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Riddhima made a funny revelation when Kapil Sharma asked if any of her friends ever asked for Ranbir Kapoor’s phone number. Riddhima said, “Friends nahi, beti ne kaha tha. Beti ko captain banna tha school mein. Bolti hai. 'Ranbir ka number leak karwa doon girls ko? Mujhe votes mil jayenge.' (Not my friends, but my daughter. She wanted to be a captain in her school and there were elections. She asked, Can I leak Ranbir's phone number to the girls? I will get a lot of votes). Riddhima further said that she refused Samara.

Riddhima further said that when she was in London, Ranbir would take her things and gift them to his girlfriend. She said, “Main London se wapis aayi, holiday ke time, and uski ek friend," to which Neetu Kapoor added, "girlfriend." Riddhima added, "Uski girlfriend ghar pe aayi. Usne ek top pehana tha aur mujhe laga yeh top nahi mil raha tha(His girlfriend came home one day wearing a top, and I was like I couldn't find this top. That's when I got to know he has been taking my clothes and gifting it to her)."

Ranbir has a lineup of several mega budgeted films including Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Director Karan Malhotra, in a statement to Hindustan Times earlier this year, suggested that the film will release in theatres only. “As a filmmaker, I have been fortunate enough to be able to tell stories that I would like to see as an audience and Shamshera is definitely that kind of a story. It is a visual extravaganza with complex human emotions and it deserves to be on the big screen where people have, for years, had a truly wholesome cinematic experience of watching Hindi feature films.”

