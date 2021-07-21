Did you know Rubina Dilaik defeated 50 girls in the look test to bag her big screen debut ‘Ardh’?

Rubina bagged her Bollywood debut ‘Ardh’ by beating at least 50 girls in the look test. Read on to know more.

Television star Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her big-screen debut with ‘Ardh’ which is all set to go on floors in September. Palash Muchhal spoke to a leading daily about his upcoming movie and informed that Rubina defeated 50 girls in the look test to bag the position. Speaking to ETimes, he said, "We will be shooting 'Ardh' over a period of two months. It will be shot on real locales and not on set. That's largely because the film is based on a real-life story. Actually, it's a story that may have happened in the lives of other people too". What's the film about?”

Palash revealed that it is a story of a man who comes to Mumbai to become an actor which will be played by Rajpal Yadav. He added that Rubina will support Rajpal, she isn't romantically linked with him. As for Hiten, he will play Rajpal's best friend. Talking about Rubina’s selection, Palash said that her character of Radhika in 'Chhoti Bahu' tilted the scales in her favour, beating no less than 50 others who aspired for the same.

“Besides, she came across very good in her look test. About 50 girls had undergone the look test before her. I didn't audition her; I don't audition female actors. Also, I must say that I recollected Rubina's part in 'Choti Bahu' and decided on her after drawing inferences from it. Yes, I had seen her in 'Bigg Boss 14' too but didn't see that show much, but many of my family members were avid watchers of it,” he said.

Palash is targeting 'Ardh' for an OTT release. "We are working out the modalities. Mostly, it will land first on OTT. I don't think the theatres are opening before December and even if they do, I think the public will be apprehensive about patronising them. I would like the film to be available for viewing in early 2022," he concluded.

