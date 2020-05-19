Did you know Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan was a part of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat?

Mahabharat re-run: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan played a role in BR Chopra’s epic mythological saga. Read on to know more.

Sumeet Raghavan is an established actor on Television. He has done many TV shows but is still remembered as Sahil Sarabhai from popular comedy-drama Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Yes, till today, many address him as Sahil, and the show made him a household name. However, during a recent conversation with the Times of India, the actor made a surprising revelation. Sumeet revealed that he was a part of BR Chopra’s epic mythological drama Mahabharat in the initial days of his career. Yes, you read that right!

The actor had essayed the character of Krishna’s friend, Sudama on the popular show. He was just 16-years-old when he shot for the show, and had no clue that someday Mahabharat would create history in the Indian Television industry. Sharing his working experience on the epic saga, Sumeet said that he was very young when he bagged the role. He was utterly happy to be chosen, and his excitement was natural as any new kid in the industry would have been.

The actor added that he was quite skinny at that time, and maybe that was the reason that he got the role. He recalls shooting for barely three to four days for the show. He still remembers shooting the Sandipani Ashram portions in Film City and the rain dance sequence at Chena creek. However, when Sumeet was shooting for Mahabharat he did not realize that he was going to be part of history. The talented actor revealed that he used to see Mukesh ji and Nitish ji on the sets, and he was completely in awe of them.

Since the show has been re-running on TV amid the Coronavirus-led lockdown, Sumeet has been receiving a surprising and overwhelming response from the audience. Talking about the same, he shared that once the episodes were re-telecasted, his social media was flooded with questions. Fans took screenshots of his role and tagged him asking if it is him on the show. Some were sheer shocked to know that he was also a part of the epic show once.

Sumeet concluded, 'I am happy that I got to work with such revered actors and be a part of a classic like Mahabharat.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

