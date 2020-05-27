Did you know Shivin Narang REJECTED Bigg Boss 13 to be a part of Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2?

Shivin Narang aka Rudra Roy from Beyhadh 2 had rejected Bigg Boss 13 to star opposite Jennifer Winget in the revenge drama. Here's why he decided to refuse the Salman Khan hosted show.

Shivin Narang needs no introduction at all. The young actor began his acting journey in the Telly world as Yuvraj Singh with Suvreen Guggal: Topper of The Year in 2012. With a spectacular opening, there has been no looking back for Shivin then. He has charmed everyone with his handsome looks, acting skills, performance, and friendly nature. Whether it was Veera or Internet Wala Love, Shivin wowed the audience each time he took to the screen. While all his characters have been loved by the viewers, Shivin received immense love for his last show. Yes, we're talking about Beyhadh 2.

The handsome actor was seen as Rudra Roy in Sony TV's revenge thriller opposite aka Maya. Shivin who rather had a chocolate-boy image in the industry decided to take a different route and take up the intense character of Rudra in Beyhadh 2. Within days of the show, people loved his new avatar and were going gaga over his chemistry with Jennifer. However, did you know Shivin rejected to do -hosted Bigg Boss 13 to be a part of Beyhadh 2? Yes, Shivin was offered BB 13, but he refused the controversial show to star opposite Jennifer in the revenge drama.

Revealing why he decided to say no to the most-watched reality show on Indian Television, Shivin stated that he is an actor first and would always choose fiction dramas over reality shows. Moreover, he feels that he is not a person who tends to take up projects or shows with a mindset that they will become popular. He said that above all, what truly matters to him is how he showcases his craft and skills. He mentioned that he wants to be creatively happy first rather than running after success. Shivin stated, 'Hence, I have no regrets.'

Meanwhile, Beyhadh 2 has been pulled-off owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The channel has decided to put an abrupt end to the show, without giving it a logical end. Both, Jenny and Shivin have expressed their disappointment over the sudden decision, but they said that the show was a finite series, so it had to come to an end. MayRa fans are also left disheartened and shattered and are demanding justice for the show. They are requesting the channel and the makers on social media to bring back their favourite jodi aka MayRa and give the show the end it deserves.

Talking about Bigg Boss 13, this season happened to be the most successful, the most-watched, the most controversial, and the longest-running seasons in the history of the show. The Salman Khan hosted show aired its final episode on February 15 (2020) by declaring Sidharth Shukla as the winner, and Asim Riaz emerged as the first-runner up of the 'tedha' season. The top five of the show also included , Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh.

Well, we don't know if Shivin's decision to refuse BB 13 for Beyhadh 2 was right or wrong. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see him in Bigg Boss 14? Are you missing Beyhadh 2 and MayRa? Let us know in the comment section below.

