Did you know Surbhi Chandna featured opposite Vidya Balan in a Bollywood movie before Ishqbaaaz?

When you talk about one of the most adored actresses in the Television industry, Surbhi Chandna's name is sure to make it to the top. She is one of the warmest, friendliest, and most fun-loving personalities on TV. She has a happy-go-lucky and cheerful vibe that cannot be matched. However, her journey on the small screen has not been rosy. From bagging a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to becoming television's darling, the actress surely made quite a progress.

She began her acting career with a sort of cameo role in TMKOC, later, she went on to do several small roles before she got to play the lead in Ishqbaaaz. This Star Plus show where Surbhi essayed the role of Annika opposite Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay was the turning point of her career. She became a household name, and ruled hearts like no one else. However, did you know that before becoming Annika for us in Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi feature in a Bollywood movie opposite Vidya Balan. Yes, the TV diva made her big Bollywood debut, before she became a popular name in the Television industry.

Surbhi starred alongside Vidya in the 2014 film 'Bobby Jasoos.' Yes, 2 years before Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi was seen in Bobby Jasoos, as Aamna Khan aka Aditi. In the movie too, Surbhi made many heads turned with her chirpy and bubbly avatar, and she received a lot of applauds from everyone for her performance. It is the same year when Surbhi was also seen as Haya Qureshi in Zee TV's show Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.

Talking about Bobby Jasoos, it also starred Ali Fazal, Arjan Bajwa, Supriya Pathak, Rajendra Gupta, and Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Bilqees "Bobby" Ahmed (played by Vidya), a Hyderabadi woman who aspires to be a detective despite facing a series of obstacles.

However, Surbhi chose to stick to the small screen as she felt more connected to the medium and the audience. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Surbhi onscreen after Sanjivani's wrap up? Let us know in the comment section below.

