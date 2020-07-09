Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s real name is Tanuja?

Ankita Lokhande, who made her acting debut with Pavitra Rishta, decided to stick to her nickname while stepping into the industry.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last breath on June 14, his professional and personal life has been the talk of the town. In fact, the 34 year old actor’s unfortunate demise also brought his relationship with Ankita Lokhande in the limelight as well. The duo had been in a relationship for six years before they called it quits in 2016. Post Sushant’s demise, all eyes were on Ankita who was mourning the actor's death. In fact, she even visited the Kai Po Che star’s residence in Mumbai to meet his family.

And while a lot has been said about Sushant and Ankita’s relationship, did you know that ‘Ankita’ isn’t the Pavitra Rishta actress’ real name? Yes, Ankita’s real name is Tanuja. According to media reports, Ankita happens to be the actress’ pet name and people used to call her with this name lovingly. And the star decided to stick to her nickname when she made her debut in telly world with Pavitra Rishta which made her a household name. Besides, her chemistry with Sushant, who played the male lead in the family drama also won a million hearts. In fact, the couple also found love in each other on the sets of Pavitra Rishta which has been one of the most successful family dramas of all times.

In fact, after a successful stint in Pavitra Rishta, Sushant managed to foray into Bollywood and made his big debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and there was no looking back for him. In his career of around seven years, Sushant managed to give several hits and also carved a niche for himself.

