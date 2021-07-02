Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was jobless for a year?

Dilip Joshi is very much popular for his role. He has been part of the longest-running sitcom for a long time.

Dilip Joshi or popularly known as Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah does not need any introduction. He is very popular for his iconic role among the masses. Today, the sitcom is also one of the longest-running shows on television. It manages to entertain all genres of people from its comedy. But it is said that life is no bed of roses and this is very much true in the life of a celebrity. A celeb who may be a star today but it may have happened that they had struggled to make ends meet.

The actor has been a part of several Bollywood movies and daily soaps. But did you know that he had to struggle a lot and was also jobless for a year before the show was offered to him? TMKOC has been running successfully for over 12 years now and he has been garnering a lot of fame for his role of Jethalal. But recently a video has surfaced where the actor is seen talking about his struggles. He said, “I had no job before I signed TMKOC. The serial I was working went off air. The play I was part of, its runtime was over. It was a tough time. The film industry was not an insecure line. However, I got TMKOC offer, and rest is history now.”

To note he has worked in a film like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, and Dil Hai Tumhaara, among others.

To note, he had hit headlines after reports came in that all is not well on the set of the show. But he dismissed calling it baseless.

