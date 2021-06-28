Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi & Disha Vakani played cricket together?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show actors Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani once played cricket with other celebrities for a charity event.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is presently one of the most popular shows on Indian TV. The show has been entertaining its audience for more than a decade, with its excellent comedy. It is also one of the longest-running sitcoms of India and it is very successful as well. The characters of the show are highly appreciated for their unique accents and expressions. Onscreen TV couple Jethalal and Daya is fan favourite for their sweet chemistry. On the show, they are seen engaging in several activities and sports. But once the duo has also played cricket together in real life.

The team of TMKOC not only entertains people but also engages in numerous charitable activities as well. In 2012, the leads of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal with Disha Vakani aka Daya on behalf of the TMKOC team, supported numerous Bollywood celebrities including . It was for a charity event and everyone displayed their cricket skills.

The name of the match was ‘Junoon’ and it was hosted by the Rotaract Club of HR College in Mumbai. It was a ‘Celebrity Charity Cricket Match’ supported by EVE Foundation (Empowering Villages Everywhere) for assisting the physically disabled people. The match was played by the celebrities with the motive of ‘disability is no handicap.’

Along with making people laugh with their acting skills, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also engages in these kind deeds for helping others.

Also read- Divyanka Tripathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: I don't think I'll be keen on doing it

Credits :Koi Moi

Share your comment ×